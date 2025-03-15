Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Gujarat's Kutch District

Four children drowned in a pond in Anjar taluka of Gujarat's Kutch district while grazing cattle. A fifth child remains missing. Their families and authorities searched for them, leading to the recovery of four bodies. The search continues for the missing child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four children tragically drowned in a village pond in Anjar taluka of Gujarat's Kutch district. The children, aged 8 to 14, had gone to graze cattle and bathe when disaster struck on Saturday afternoon.

When the children failed to return home by evening, the worried families initiated a search and informed local authorities. A rescue operation ensued, and the bodies of Ismael (8), Umar (11), Mustaq (14), and Asfaq (9) were retrieved from the pond.

A search operation is still underway for Zahid (11), who remains missing. The bodies have been taken to a government hospital in Anjar for postmortem examination as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

