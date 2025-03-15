Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Lucknow: Community in Shock

A seven-year-old girl in Lucknow was allegedly raped by a neighborhood man on Saturday. Police are conducting investigations into the case, which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. The victim is hospitalized and in a stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:35 IST
Tragic Incident in Lucknow: Community in Shock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Lucknow when a seven-year-old girl was reportedly raped by a local man on Saturday afternoon, according to police reports.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Radharaman Singh stated that the girl was enticed by the accused to a remote area where the crime took place. Upon returning home, she exhibited serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, subsequently transferred to King George's Medical University.

The girl's condition is now reported as stable and she is fully conscious. Authorities have filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. The accused remains at large as investigations continue, with the police refraining from making his name public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025