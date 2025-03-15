Tragic Incident in Lucknow: Community in Shock

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Lucknow when a seven-year-old girl was reportedly raped by a local man on Saturday afternoon, according to police reports.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Radharaman Singh stated that the girl was enticed by the accused to a remote area where the crime took place. Upon returning home, she exhibited serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, subsequently transferred to King George's Medical University.

The girl's condition is now reported as stable and she is fully conscious. Authorities have filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. The accused remains at large as investigations continue, with the police refraining from making his name public.

(With inputs from agencies.)