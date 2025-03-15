Goa Government Considers Changes After High Court's 'Zone Within Zone' Verdict
The Goa government is considering amendments to the Town and Country Planning Act following a High Court ruling that deemed Section 17 (2) as prioritizing private interests over public welfare and sustainable development. The state officials are evaluating options to comply with the court's suggestions while addressing regional planning errors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The Goa government is evaluating its options after the High Court's important decision on the Town and Country Planning Act.
The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court declared that Section 17 (2) of the Act, which permitted the formation of 'zones within zones', catered more to private owners than public development and environmental balance.
In response to criticism and following a meeting with BJP leaders, the Goa government considers making changes to align with the court's ruling and address errors in the regional plan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement