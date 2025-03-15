Goa Government Considers Changes After High Court's 'Zone Within Zone' Verdict

The Goa government is evaluating its options after the High Court's important decision on the Town and Country Planning Act.

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court declared that Section 17 (2) of the Act, which permitted the formation of 'zones within zones', catered more to private owners than public development and environmental balance.

In response to criticism and following a meeting with BJP leaders, the Goa government considers making changes to align with the court's ruling and address errors in the regional plan.

