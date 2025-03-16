Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Policy

In a decisive move, a federal judge halted President Donald Trump's attempt to deport individuals under an ancient legal provision following his assertion that a Venezuelan gang was invading the United States.

Judge James Boasberg from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an immediate order to prevent deportations, as the government allegedly began relocating migrants to El Salvador and Honduras.

The order represents a significant legal hurdle for the Trump administration, which invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, aiming to fast-track immigration crackdowns against the Tren de Aragua gang.

