Miraculous Return: Peruvian Fisherman's 95-Day Survival at Sea

Maximo Napa, a Peruvian fisherman, survived 95 days adrift in the Pacific Ocean, eating roaches, birds, and sea turtles. Lost at sea due to stormy weather, he was found by Ecuadorian patrols in critical condition. His survival was fueled by thoughts of family and divine intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paita | Updated: 16-03-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 05:31 IST
Maximo Napa, a Peruvian fisherman, endured 95 harrowing days lost at sea, resorting to eating roaches, birds, and sea turtles for survival. Initially setting out for a brief fishing trip, stormy weather derailed his course, leaving him adrift in the vast Pacific Ocean.

Despite an intensive search by Peru's maritime patrols, it was an Ecuadorian fishing patrol that stumbled across the dehydrated and critically weakened Napa, approximately 680 miles off the coast. A determined spirit saw him through as he held onto rainwater and thoughts of reuniting with his family.

Napa's mother, Elena Castro, had nearly lost hope, but his daughters' unwavering faith paid off when he returned adrift yet alive. Scheduled for medical checks in Paita, Napa looks forward to a heartfelt homecoming in Lima.

(With inputs from agencies.)

