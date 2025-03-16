V D Chafekar Takes Helm as ReCAAP ISC's New Executive Director

V D Chafekar, formerly with the Indian Coast Guard, has taken over as the new Executive Director of the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC). The announcement was made at the 19th Governing Council Meeting, held in Singapore, highlighting a renewed focus on combating piracy across Asia.

Chafekar, officially appointed by the council on November 5 last year, will serve a three-year term starting April 1, 2028. During the meeting, the council extended its gratitude to outgoing Executive Director Krishnaswamy Natarajan for his pivotal role in elevating the profile of ReCAAP ISC.

The conference culminated with the election of Admiral Ronnie L Gavan from the Philippines as the new chairperson of the Governing Council, also for a three-year tenure. This major event gathered representatives from 21 ReCAAP parties and 12 partner organisations, underscoring its global significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)