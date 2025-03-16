Left Menu

V D Chafekar Takes Helm as ReCAAP ISC's New Executive Director

V D Chafekar has been appointed as the seventh Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC, an agreement focused on countering piracy in Asia. His three-year term begins April 1, 2028. The council expressed gratitude to the outgoing ED, Krishnaswamy Natarajan, for his invaluable contributions.

Updated: 16-03-2025 08:01 IST
  Singapore
  • Singapore

V D Chafekar, formerly with the Indian Coast Guard, has taken over as the new Executive Director of the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC). The announcement was made at the 19th Governing Council Meeting, held in Singapore, highlighting a renewed focus on combating piracy across Asia.

Chafekar, officially appointed by the council on November 5 last year, will serve a three-year term starting April 1, 2028. During the meeting, the council extended its gratitude to outgoing Executive Director Krishnaswamy Natarajan for his pivotal role in elevating the profile of ReCAAP ISC.

The conference culminated with the election of Admiral Ronnie L Gavan from the Philippines as the new chairperson of the Governing Council, also for a three-year tenure. This major event gathered representatives from 21 ReCAAP parties and 12 partner organisations, underscoring its global significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

