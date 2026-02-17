Navigating Challenges: Uniting for Maritime Security
The Indian Navy will host the fifth Goa Maritime Conclave on February 21, convening leaders from the Indian Ocean Region to address maritime security challenges. The event, set in Goa, will emphasize collaboration to combat threats such as IUU fishing, piracy, and climate change impacts.
The Indian Navy is gearing up to host the fifth edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave on February 21, solidifying its role as a pivotal platform for regional maritime security discussions. The conclave will gather experts and leaders from the Indian Ocean Region to tackle the complex matrix of challenges that threaten regional peace and stability.
This year's conclave aims to address the 'Common Maritime Security Challenges in the IOR', focusing on efforts to counter a spectrum of threats from illegal activities like unreported fishing to piracy and the emerging issues of climate change and cyber threats. Enhanced cooperation and collaborative mechanisms are stressed as essential for effective threat mitigation.
Hosted at the Naval War College, Goa, the event is a strategic initiative of the Indian Navy, featuring key discussions led by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and other senior naval leaders. With Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth as the chief guest, the conclave will witness participation from 14 nations, emphasizing the importance of synergy and collaboration in maritime security.
