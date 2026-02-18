President Murmu Highlights Indian Navy's Pivotal Role in Maritime Security

During the International Fleet Review off the Vizag coast, President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Indian Navy's vigilance in protecting the nation's maritime interests and its contributions to global maritime stability. She underscored the Navy's role as a deterrent against sea-based threats and its importance in international relations.

Presiding over the event aboard an Indian Naval warship, President Murmu praised the display by Indian and allied navies, noting it as a symbol of unity and trust among nations. She celebrated Visakhapatnam's historic maritime significance, as home to the Eastern Naval Command, and commended naval personnel for their impressive display.

Reflecting on the deep-seated maritime traditions of India, Murmu noted the cultural impact and historic commerce facilitated by the seas, drawing parallels with the festival 'Bali Jatara' in Cuttack. The event and its participants embody the spirit of cooperation and the enduring relationship between India and the oceans.

(With inputs from agencies.)