Left Menu

Race Against Time: Srisailam Canal Rescue Effort Intensifies

Rescuers are urgently working to locate seven individuals trapped in the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal. Advanced robotic technology and heavy machinery are being deployed to remove debris. The operation is supported by multiple agencies, including the Army and disaster response teams, working tirelessly around the clock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:14 IST
Race Against Time: Srisailam Canal Rescue Effort Intensifies
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to rescue seven people trapped inside the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) since February 22, the search operation has been significantly intensified. Authorities revealed on Sunday that advanced robotics and specialized equipment have been mobilized to clear debris inside the tunnel.

Efficient removal of approximately 620 cubic meters of soil and muck per hour is facilitated by a conveyor belt system, ensuring an expedited rescue process. This large-scale operation involves the collaboration of the Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and various other agencies.

Despite round-the-clock operations, including de-watering efforts, only one body, that of Tunnel Boring Machine operator Gurpreet Singh, has been recovered and returned to his family. Authorities continue their urgent mission to save the remaining trapped individuals, including engineers and laborers, who have been trapped since the February 22 tunnel collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025