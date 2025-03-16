Race Against Time: Srisailam Canal Rescue Effort Intensifies

In a determined effort to rescue seven people trapped inside the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) since February 22, the search operation has been significantly intensified. Authorities revealed on Sunday that advanced robotics and specialized equipment have been mobilized to clear debris inside the tunnel.

Efficient removal of approximately 620 cubic meters of soil and muck per hour is facilitated by a conveyor belt system, ensuring an expedited rescue process. This large-scale operation involves the collaboration of the Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and various other agencies.

Despite round-the-clock operations, including de-watering efforts, only one body, that of Tunnel Boring Machine operator Gurpreet Singh, has been recovered and returned to his family. Authorities continue their urgent mission to save the remaining trapped individuals, including engineers and laborers, who have been trapped since the February 22 tunnel collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)