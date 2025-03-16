Left Menu

Swift Justice: Man Arrested After Encounter Over Minor's Rape in Lucknow

A man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in Vibhutikhand, Lucknow, has been apprehended following an encounter with police. The accused, Mohammad Sarju, allegedly attacked the girl on Saturday. After firing at police during an escape attempt, Sarju was shot and captured. Legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:26 IST
An alleged rapist, Mohammad Sarju, has been arrested in Lucknow following a dramatic encounter with the police, officials disclosed on Sunday. The case involves a heinous crime against a seven-year-old girl in the Vibhutikhand area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Radharaman Singh, reported that the minor, residing near a railway crossing, was lured by Sarju on Saturday and assaulted at a secluded location. Following the crime, the injured girl was rushed by her parents to nearby medical facilities for urgent care.

Efficient police work led to Sarju's capture at Hahnemann Crossing. Authorities revealed that he attempted to escape, firing at officers who, in defense, shot him in the leg. He is currently receiving medical treatment, and a case has been registered under relevant legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

