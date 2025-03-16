Ukraine Thwarts Overnight Drone Offensive
Ukraine's air defense forces successfully intercepted 47 of the 90 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack. Using electronic warfare, 33 drones were redirected. Reports indicated damage in four regions across northern, central, and southern Ukraine, although specific details were not provided.
In an overnight operation, Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 47 out of 90 drones from a Russian offensive, authorities announced.
Utilizing advanced electronic warfare tactics, the Ukrainian military was able to redirect 33 drones, minimizing potential harm.
Reports of damage emerged from four different regions within Ukraine, although specifics remain undisclosed by military officials.
