Tragic End to a Family Land Dispute in Dohrighat

A 65-year-old man, Rambhavan Paswan, died following a violent altercation over a land dispute with his brother in a village under Dohrighat police station. The altercation involved family members and resulted in multiple injuries. Police registered a case based on a complaint from the deceased's wife and son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau(Up) | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old man has died from injuries sustained during a violent altercation with his brother over a land dispute in a village served by Dohrighat police station, officials reported on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Rambhavan Paswan, and his brother Rampravesh had a protracted conflict concerning land ownership. The dispute escalated on Saturday when Rambhavan attempted to remove a peg from in front of his house, leading to a physical confrontation involving both families.

According to Dohrighat Station House Officer Pramod Kumar Singh, the families attacked each other with sticks. Police intervened and transported the injured, including Rambhavan, to the Dohrighat Community Health Center. Due to the severity of his injuries, Rambhavan was referred to Azamgarh for further treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

