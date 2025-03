Ghost Madrasas: Uncovering Non-Existent Schools Scam

A major scandal has surfaced as authorities discovered 219 ghost madrasas fraudulently extracting government aid. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) exposed this deception, leading to FIRs across various police stations.

The scam involved fictitious madrasas siphoning off funds using forged documents. The investigation, driven by discrepancies in online data entry, initially identified irregularities in 313 madrasas. Further inquiries confirmed many were non-existent.

Superintendent Hemraj Meena explained that actions would follow as new details emerge. This unraveling case highlights significant lapses in financial oversight and accountability within the system.

