Amit Shah Champions Bodo Accord's Success and Future Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the transformative impact of the Bodo Accord, addressing an audience at the All Bodo Students Union's 57th annual conference in Kokrajhar, Assam. He noted that the agreement had facilitated both peace and development in Bodoland, a region benefiting from substantial government funding.

Shah revealed that 82 percent of the Bodo Accord's provisions have been implemented, with plans to complete the remainder within two years. He applauded the shift in the region's youth from violence to contributing to the nation's future, highlighted by their participation in the proposed 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad.

The involvement of entities like the ABSU and NDFB, alongside government efforts, has been pivotal in the peace process. Memorials honoring key figures like Bodofa Upendranath Brahma are set to be established, underlining the commitment of the BJP government to fulfill the aspirations of Bodoland's leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)