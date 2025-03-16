Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Nightclub Fire Claims 51 Lives in North Macedonia

A devastating fire at a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, resulted in the deaths of 51 people and injured over 100. The blaze was ignited by sparks from pyrotechnic devices, causing widespread panic. Authorities have detained the club owner as investigations continue into the tragic incident.

A catastrophic fire engulfed a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, claiming 51 lives and leaving more than 100 injured early on Sunday. The tragedy unfolded when sparks from pyrotechnic devices ignited the roof during a live band performance.

State news agency Mia reported that authorities have detained the club's owner in connection with the incident, as investigations into the cause and circumstances continue. Verified footage showed flares firing white sparks into the air, which ultimately set the ceiling ablaze, spreading panic among attendees.

North Macedonia's Public Prosecutor announced an ongoing investigation by five prosecutors to collect evidence. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, calling it an irreparable loss, as firefighters and medical personnel responded to the catastrophic scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

