Gang Busted in Attempted Exchange of Demonetised Currency
Police apprehended four individuals attempting to exchange scrapped Indian currency notes totaling over Rs 55.5 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, authorities caught the suspects engaging in illegal trade of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. The accused and the notes have been handed over for further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested four individuals attempting to exchange demonetised currency notes worth over Rs 55.5 lakh, authorities announced on Sunday.
The arrests followed a tip-off which led police to apprehend the suspects on Saturday night. They were allegedly converting demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes into legal currency for a commission.
The accused and the seized notes have been transferred to the Abids police station for a detailed investigation, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police YVS Sudheendra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- demonetised
- currency
- arrest
- police
- illegal
- exchange
- India
- scrapped
- investigation
- commission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Multinational Heist: Exposing the Rs 122 Crore Scandal at New India Co-Operative Bank
Daryl Mitchell Returns: New Zealand Gears Up For India Clash
World used to call India its back office for decades, now country emerging as factory of world: PM Modi.
Indian Army Leads Heroic Avalanche Rescue in Chamoli
Hyundai Motor India Faces Slight Decline in Vehicle Dispatches Amid Global Challenges