Gang Busted in Attempted Exchange of Demonetised Currency

Police have arrested four individuals attempting to exchange demonetised currency notes worth over Rs 55.5 lakh, authorities announced on Sunday.

The arrests followed a tip-off which led police to apprehend the suspects on Saturday night. They were allegedly converting demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes into legal currency for a commission.

The accused and the seized notes have been transferred to the Abids police station for a detailed investigation, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police YVS Sudheendra.

