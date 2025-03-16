Uttar Pradesh Prepares for Grand Ram Navami Celebration

Uttar Pradesh Police Chief Prashant Kumar conducted a crucial visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday. His mission: to assess the area's security readiness ahead of the large-scale Ram Navami celebrations.

Set to begin on March 30, the festival is projected to draw in excess of 50 lakh attendees, prompting a high-alert response from local authorities. Kumar, taking a hands-on approach, paid respects at key religious sites like the Ram temple and Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir before inspecting ongoing construction efforts and reviewing the logistical arrangements for visiting devotees.

The Director General of Police emphasized the importance of crowd management, thoroughly evaluating the CCTV surveillance systems in place. As preparations intensify, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of this major event.

(With inputs from agencies.)