Tragic Honour Killing in Bihar's Rohtas: Father and Son Arrested

In a chilling case of alleged honour killing, authorities in Bihar's Rohtas district have arrested a man and his son for the murder of his wife and daughter, police confirmed Sunday. The incident underscores the severe societal pressures around arranged marriages in certain communities.

The tragic episode unfolded in Piyarrakala village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Chutiya Police Station. Senior police officials disclosed that bodies of Parvati Devi and her daughter Pratima Kumari were discovered near a power grid substation, triggering a probe.

Initial claims by Parvati's husband Ram Nath Ram and son Chhotu Kumar suggested accidental electrocution. However, conflicting statements during interrogation and visible external injuries on the bodies led to mounting suspicions. Further investigations revealed the mother and daughter were strangled, prompting their arrest. Both had opposed Pratima's arranged marriage, leading to the fatal confrontation. An investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)