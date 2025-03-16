Strategic Talks: Doval and Gabbard Strengthen Intelligence Ties

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval engaged in bilateral discussions with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, focusing on enhancing intelligence collaboration amidst rising global security challenges. The talks were held on Sunday, coinciding with a high-profile gathering of intelligence leaders from around the world.

The closed-door meeting aimed to boost intelligence sharing as part of the India-US global strategic partnership, with significant emphasis on combating terrorism and transnational crimes. Gabbard's visit, part of a broader tour including Japan, Thailand, and France, marks a key moment in US-India relations under the current administration.

Attendees at the conclave included intelligence chiefs from Canada, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand. The deliberations also touched on global issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, strained India-Canada relations, particularly over the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case, added an underlying tension to the proceedings.

