Muhammad Yunus's Strategic Visit to China: Strengthening Ties

Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, is set to embark on a pivotal visit to China at the end of March, during which he will hold talks with President Xi Jinping. This visit, anticipated to enhance diplomatic relations between Dhaka and Beijing, underscores Bangladesh's aspirations to deepen economic ties with the Asian powerhouse.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam noted that Yunus's meeting with Xi on March 28 will cover vital bilateral interests, with Bangladesh eyeing opportunities to transform itself into a manufacturing hub. The visit is expected to elevate the Bangladesh-China partnership to unprecedented levels, reflecting the strategic importance placed by both nations on this engagement.

Yunus will also deliver a keynote address on March 27 at the Boao Forum for Asia, focusing on the evolving role of Asia in global affairs. The forum, which draws participation from 25 Asian countries and Australia, provides a platform for discussing regional and international issues. Earlier, Yunus met with Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen to lay the groundwork for the forthcoming visit.

