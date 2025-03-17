Left Menu

Deadly Consequences: Explosive Legacy of Syria's Conflict

In Syria's Latakia, a building collapse caused by an exploding ordnance from the 13-year conflict killed over a dozen people. The White Helmets reported recovering 16 bodies, while 18 were injured. The explosion was linked to a metal scrap storage. Nearby, tensions rise as Syria accuses Hezbollah of violence.

Updated: 17-03-2025 03:06 IST
Deadly Consequences: Explosive Legacy of Syria's Conflict
A fatal explosion in Syria's coastal city of Latakia has left over a dozen dead, as remnants from the ongoing 13-year conflict continue to claim lives. The Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, reported that a building collapsed after an ordnance detonated in a metal storage area on the structure's ground floor. Among the 16 deceased were five women and five children, with 18 others sustaining injuries.

Additionally, escalating tensions have emerged between Syria and the Lebanese Hezbollah. The Syrian Defense Ministry accused Hezbollah of crossing borders to kill three soldiers, a claim the militant group refutes. Local media highlighted the continuing cross-border hostilities, reporting on recent shelling incidents near the northeastern Lebanese town of Al-Qasr.

The United Nations noted the severe toll of unexploded ordnance in Syria, where nearly 1,400 devices have been neutralized post-Assad's ouster. Meanwhile, amid rising violence in Latakia and other provinces, factions loyal to the government added to the death toll with retaliatory attacks, intensifying the ongoing crisis.

