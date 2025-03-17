Tensions Escalate as US-Houthi Conflict Disrupts Global Trade

In a move that escalates tensions in the Middle East, the United States has vowed to continue its offensive against Yemen's Houthi group until they cease assaults on shipping routes. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the military's commitment during a televised statement, emphasizing that these operations aim to restore safe navigation in a critical global trade pathway.

The airstrikes come as a response to Houthi threats targeting American vessels in the Red Sea, which were further intensified following deadly U.S. strikes that reportedly killed 53 people. The strikes are part of the largest U.S. military action in the region since President Trump took office, underscoring the depth of U.S. involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts.

The situation is further complicated by Iran's support for the Houthis, which the U.S. and its allies view as a significant threat. Despite Iranian claims of non-involvement, U.S. and international leaders, including the United Nations Secretary-General, have called for restraint to avoid exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and destabilizing the region further.

(With inputs from agencies.)