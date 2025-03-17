Left Menu

Justice Pursued: Arrests Made in Madhya Pradesh Mob Attack

Eight individuals have been arrested in connection to the tragic killing of a policeman and a tribal man during a mob attack in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district. Police are conducting searches for additional suspects as investigations continue, following directives from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Updated: 17-03-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:18 IST
In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested eight individuals following the violent mob attack that resulted in the deaths of a policeman and a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district. Various search operations are underway to apprehend other suspects linked to the case, police confirmed on Monday.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana visited Gulua Pawaiya, the hometown of slain Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramcharan Gautam, emphasizing the police’s commitment to bringing the culprits to justice. Gautam was killed when a police team was attacked during a rescue mission after the alleged abduction and murder of Sunny Dwivedi by a tribal group.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has vowed strict action against those responsible and announced a Rs 1 crore assistance package for Gautam's family, declaring him a martyr. This action underscores the state’s resolve to address the violence and protect law enforcement officers.

