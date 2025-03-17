Left Menu

Police Crack Burglary Case with Arrests and Recoveries

Delhi Police arrested three individuals, including a woman, for a high-profile burglary in south Delhi. The suspects were tracked using CCTV footage and valuable jewellery was recovered. The operation unraveled a criminal network from Ajmer, Rajasthan, though some offenders remain at large. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals, including a woman, involved in a significant burglary at a private residence in south Delhi's Kailash Colony last month. The suspects reportedly made off with cash and jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh, the authorities confirmed on Monday.

Investigations revealed that the crime took place on February 21, while the family was away in Surajkund, Faridabad. CCTV footage identified four suspects entering the premises, with two acting as lookouts. The operation was meticulously coordinated and executed within 19 minutes, leaving the family in shock upon their return.

The intensive probe resulted in the arrest of Pardhan, Bhanwar Singh, a female accomplice, and Ramavtar Soni, the receiver of the stolen goods. They confessed to the crime during interrogation, helping the police recover gold and diamond jewellery valued at Rs 15 lakh. However, several suspects remain at large, as efforts to apprehend them continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

