Odisha's Missing Persons Crisis: A Closer Look

Between June 2024 and February 2025, Odisha registered 20,060 missing person cases. Of these, 7,048 people were found, and 13,012 remain missing. Chief Minister Majhi highlighted challenges including delayed reports and incomplete information. The government is investing in resources and technology to improve rescue operations and track missing individuals.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Monday that Odisha recorded 20,060 missing person cases between June 2024 and February 2025. Of these, 7,048 individuals were found, leaving 13,012 still at large. He provided this information in a written response to Congress MLA Sofia Firdous.

Majhi outlined several reasons for delayed resolutions of these cases, emphasizing that reports are often delayed due to social stigma, ignorance, and miscommunication. He noted that many people leave the state without informing their families for work, resulting in false missing reports, and highlighted cases involving eloping minors avoiding police attention due to legal fears.

The chief minister stressed the need for more robust technology, such as integrating facial recognition software into the Mission Vatsalya portal, which tracks missing children. He mentioned the allocation of funds and the filling of vacancies in various police units to improve response times. Odisha's law and order situation remains stable according to Majhi, as police ensure rapid interventions when necessary.

