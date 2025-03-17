Left Menu

Unmasking Corruption: A Judge in the Spotlight

The Bombay High Court denied anticipatory bail to Judge Dhananjay Nikam, accused in a bribe case linked to granting bail. The Anti-Corruption Bureau alleges Nikam solicited Rs 5 lakh to influence a cheating case. Nikam denies involvement, remarking no direct demand was made. Investigation unfolds for further details.

The Bombay High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Dhananjay Nikam, a Satara District and Sessions Judge implicated in a bribery case. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleges Judge Nikam demanded a Rs 5 lakh bribe to influence a bail decision in a cheating case.

Justice N R Borkar of the Bombay High Court rejected Nikam's bail application, noting the lack of sufficient grounds for granting relief. The detailed order is yet to be released, but the denial underscores the court's stance on the issue. Nikam has claimed innocence, asserting that the allegations are based on false premises.

The case arose when a complainant accused Nikam of orchestrating a bribe demand through intermediaries. The ACB's investigation into dealings between December 3 and 9, 2024, allegedly corroborates this claim. Despite Nikam's denial of involvement and lack of direct evidence, charges have been framed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

