Tensions Rise in Manipur: Community Clashes in Churachandpur Prompt Prohibitory Orders

In Manipur's Churachandpur district, prohibitory orders have been enforced after clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities. The unrest followed the assault of a Hmar tribal leader. Authorities strive to restore peace, urging calm and dialogue while cautioning against unverified information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's Churachandpur district has come under prohibitory orders after clashes erupted between the Hmar and Zomi communities. The tension escalated when a Hmar tribal leader was assaulted, sparking a demand for justice and identification of the assailants, authorities reported on Monday.

The additional district magistrate implemented orders under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023, citing a serious threat to law and order. The directives ban unauthorized assemblies and carrying weapons to maintain peace. Meanwhile, protesters attempted to enforce a shutdown, clashing in several areas until security forces intervened.

Amidst the turmoil, Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar emphasized peaceful dialogue as essential for resolving the tensions. Authorities reassured the public of their commitment to safety and urged caution against spreading unverified information, calling for community unity in addressing the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

