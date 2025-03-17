Tensions Rise in Manipur: Community Clashes in Churachandpur Prompt Prohibitory Orders
In Manipur's Churachandpur district, prohibitory orders have been enforced after clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities. The unrest followed the assault of a Hmar tribal leader. Authorities strive to restore peace, urging calm and dialogue while cautioning against unverified information.
- Country:
- India
Manipur's Churachandpur district has come under prohibitory orders after clashes erupted between the Hmar and Zomi communities. The tension escalated when a Hmar tribal leader was assaulted, sparking a demand for justice and identification of the assailants, authorities reported on Monday.
The additional district magistrate implemented orders under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023, citing a serious threat to law and order. The directives ban unauthorized assemblies and carrying weapons to maintain peace. Meanwhile, protesters attempted to enforce a shutdown, clashing in several areas until security forces intervened.
Amidst the turmoil, Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar emphasized peaceful dialogue as essential for resolving the tensions. Authorities reassured the public of their commitment to safety and urged caution against spreading unverified information, calling for community unity in addressing the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Law and Order Concerns Amid Social Activist Medha Patkar's Visit to Hyderabad
Governor Reviews Manipur's Law and Order with Top Officials
"All aspects of law and order will be managed by women officers": Gujarat Home Minister ahead of PM Modi's visit
Rajasthan Assembly adjourned briefly amid uproar over law and order issue in state
We remain concerned about deteriorating law and order situation, further exacerbated by release of violent extremists: MEA on Bangladesh.