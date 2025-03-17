Empowering Delhi's Future: Two-Day Orientation for New MLAs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to inaugurate a pivotal two-day orientation programme for the newly-elected MLAs at the Delhi Assembly startng Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta revealed at a press briefing that all legislative members from the capital will participate in the training sessions, underscoring its importance for strengthening their parliamentary capabilities.

The programme aims to equip the 70-member body, composed largely of BJP and AAP representatives, with crucial insights into parliamentary procedures and legislative tactics, facilitated by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE). The event will wrap up with a speech by Delhi's Legislative Affairs Minister Pravesh Verma and closing remarks from Vijender Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)