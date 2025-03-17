Left Menu

Punjab Police Suspends Officers Over Assault on Army Colonel and Son

The Punjab Police suspended 12 officers following allegations of assault on Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son over a parking disagreement. The incident occurred near a Patiala restaurant, and departmental inquiries are underway, with completion expected in 45 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:35 IST
Punjab Police Suspends Officers Over Assault on Army Colonel and Son
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police authorities have suspended 12 officers after a physical confrontation involving Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son over a car-parking dispute. The altercation, involving officers in civilian clothing, occurred in Patiala near the Government Rajindra Hospital.

The incident unraveled when the Colonel and his family were confronted over parking, leading to an escalation to physical violence. Jaswinder Bath, the Colonel's wife, reported that both her husband and son sustained injuries during the altercation.

A departmental inquiry is underway, expected to conclude shortly. Authorities have expressed regret, with Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh indicating measures to involve independent witnesses to ensure transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

