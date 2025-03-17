Punjab Police Suspends Officers Over Assault on Army Colonel and Son

Punjab Police authorities have suspended 12 officers after a physical confrontation involving Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son over a car-parking dispute. The altercation, involving officers in civilian clothing, occurred in Patiala near the Government Rajindra Hospital.

The incident unraveled when the Colonel and his family were confronted over parking, leading to an escalation to physical violence. Jaswinder Bath, the Colonel's wife, reported that both her husband and son sustained injuries during the altercation.

A departmental inquiry is underway, expected to conclude shortly. Authorities have expressed regret, with Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh indicating measures to involve independent witnesses to ensure transparency.

