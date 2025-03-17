Left Menu

Embezzlement at Uttar Pradesh Malls: Employees Under Fire

Two employees in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh, are accused of embezzling over Rs 1 crore from SS Mall and EG Mart. Mall owner, Usman Gani, noticed discrepancies, confirmed via CCTV footage, showcasing misreported transactions. Upon confrontation, employees allegedly threatened Gani. Police investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:40 IST
In a startling revelation from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, two employees are under investigation for allegedly embezzling over Rs 1 crore from two local business establishments, SS Mall and EG Mart.

The accusations arose when business owner Usman Gani detected unexpected financial losses. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, Gani discovered that the accused employees were misreporting transaction amounts and pocketing extra cash.

Confronted with the evidence, the employees reportedly threatened Gani, escalating the situation. As a result, Kotwali police have registered cases against the two, and investigations are currently in progress.

