EU Sanctions Target Congo Conflict Backers

The European Union has called for accountability and imposed sanctions on nine individuals, including leaders tied to Congo's M23 rebel movement and Rwandan military officials. This move, detailed in the official EU Journal, addresses the ongoing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, exacerbated by struggles for control over its rich mineral resources.

Key figures on the sanctions list are M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa and senior figures in Rwanda's military. Also facing sanctions, the Kigali-based Gasabo Gold Refinery and the head of Rwanda's Mines, Petroleum, and Gas Board, Francis Kamanzi, for allegedly trafficking Congolese resources through Rwanda. Both entities have yet to comment.

The EU's sanctions, which include travel bans and asset freezes, aim to counteract support for M23. U.N. reports suggest Rwanda has armed and supported the rebels, a claim Rwanda denies. With these sanctions, the EU also reevaluates its raw materials agreement with Rwanda.

