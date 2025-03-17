Left Menu

Modi Talks US Tariffs, Regional Relations, and Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed US tariffs, his relationship with President Trump, and regional diplomacy, including ties with China and Pakistan, in a podcast interview. Modi praised Trump's strategic planning and emphasized strengthening trade relations while advocating for peaceful resolutions with India's neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:57 IST
Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in U.S. President Donald Trump's preparedness for a potential second term, commending his strategic vision during a podcast with American podcaster Lex Fridman.

The discussion took place weeks before the U.S. plans to impose reciprocal tariffs that could impact India's industries. Modi and Trump agreed to resolve ongoing tariff disputes and aim for a two-way trade target of $500 billion by 2030, following a meeting in Washington.

Modi also highlighted India's improving relations with China and voiced a desire for peaceful ties with Pakistan, even as disagreements continue. Modi's statements were met with both endorsement and criticism from Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministries, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

