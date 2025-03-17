Civil Rights Showdown: Deportation Flights Under Scrutiny
Civil rights groups demand clarity from the Trump administration regarding alleged unlawful deportation of Venezuelan gang members. Despite a judge’s order to halt, over 200 were deported. The administration claims these are dangerous individuals, but legal experts argue a defiance of the court order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:09 IST
In a heated dispute, civil rights groups are pressing the Trump administration for urgent disclosures concerning the controversial deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members over the weekend.
This move, which the administration defends as essential, faces legal challenges after a federal judge ordered a temporary halt to deportations.
Despite the court's ruling, officials proceeded, justifying the action under wartime powers, sparking intense debate over lawful protocols and executive power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement