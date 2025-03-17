Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Arrest Made in Kandhamal

A man from Kandhamal district has been arrested by West Bengal Police for his involvement in a cyber fraud case. The arrest was made with the help of Odisha Police. The accused, owner of a news portal, has been taken to Chandannagar for further investigation.

Updated: 17-03-2025 19:29 IST
A joint effort by the West Bengal Police and Odisha Police has led to the arrest of a man in Kandhamal district for alleged cyber fraud involvement, authorities reported on Monday.

Officials from the Chandannagar police station in Bengal, specifically its cyber branch in the Hooghly district, identified and apprehended the suspect who originates from the Daringbadi area, according to Kanak Kumar Majhi, inspector-in-charge at Daringbadi police station.

The arrest followed a recent report of cyber fraud with the Chandannagar police station. Investigations revealed that the accused operated a news portal as the sole proprietor. The suspect has been taken on a transit remand to Chandannagar for continued investigation, Majhi added.

