Left Menu

Teen's Return from Abduction Sparks Legal Action

A 17-year-old girl from Bhadohi, allegedly abducted for marriage by a 22-year-old local youth and taken to Mysuru, has returned home. The accused fled, leaving her at a train station. An FIR was registered, and police are working to apprehend the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:42 IST
Teen's Return from Abduction Sparks Legal Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, who was allegedly abducted with intentions of forced marriage and taken to Mysuru, has safely returned to her home. Under mounting police and familial pressure, the accused, identified as Aman, fled after leaving the girl at a train, officials stated.

Police reports reveal that a woman from Aurai's Ghosia filed a complaint about her daughter's abduction against a 22-year-old local youth, Aman, and his mother, Shehnaz, despite previous warnings against such contact. The complaint, filed on Sunday, led to an FIR against the duo under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Inspector Anjani Kumar Rai noted the role of police surveillance in tracking the girl's whereabouts. Currently, medical examinations and legal processes are underway, including a court statement from the girl. Authorities are actively pursuing the fugitive suspect as further charges, possibly including the POCSO Act, may be levied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025