Teen's Return from Abduction Sparks Legal Action

A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, who was allegedly abducted with intentions of forced marriage and taken to Mysuru, has safely returned to her home. Under mounting police and familial pressure, the accused, identified as Aman, fled after leaving the girl at a train, officials stated.

Police reports reveal that a woman from Aurai's Ghosia filed a complaint about her daughter's abduction against a 22-year-old local youth, Aman, and his mother, Shehnaz, despite previous warnings against such contact. The complaint, filed on Sunday, led to an FIR against the duo under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Inspector Anjani Kumar Rai noted the role of police surveillance in tracking the girl's whereabouts. Currently, medical examinations and legal processes are underway, including a court statement from the girl. Authorities are actively pursuing the fugitive suspect as further charges, possibly including the POCSO Act, may be levied.

(With inputs from agencies.)