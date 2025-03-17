Slovak Political Landscape Shaken by Fico Attack

Slovak prosecutors have formally charged a 71-year-old man with terrorism after he shot and seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico in May last year, the general prosecutor's office announced on Monday. The incident, which saw Fico shot four times in the abdomen, left a significant mark on the country's political landscape.

The attacker, known as Juraj C. in court documents, stated that his intent was to harm rather than kill Fico, driven by his disagreement with the Prime Minister's policies. The case has further deepened the political divide within Slovakia, as Fico's administration accuses the liberal opposition of exacerbating national tensions.

Since taking office in 2023, Fico's policies, including revisions to criminal codes and ceasing Slovakia's military aid to Ukraine, have drawn criticism. The investigation into the attack concluded last month, wrapping up a case that has resonated deeply in Slovakia's political environment.

