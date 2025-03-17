Left Menu

Slovak Political Landscape Shaken by Fico Attack

Slovak prosecutors charged a 71-year-old man with terrorism for shooting Prime Minister Robert Fico last year. The attacker claimed he aimed to harm, not kill, due to policy disagreements. The case highlighted Slovakia's political divide, intensified by Fico's recent controversial policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:43 IST
Slovak Political Landscape Shaken by Fico Attack
Robert Fico

Slovak prosecutors have formally charged a 71-year-old man with terrorism after he shot and seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico in May last year, the general prosecutor's office announced on Monday. The incident, which saw Fico shot four times in the abdomen, left a significant mark on the country's political landscape.

The attacker, known as Juraj C. in court documents, stated that his intent was to harm rather than kill Fico, driven by his disagreement with the Prime Minister's policies. The case has further deepened the political divide within Slovakia, as Fico's administration accuses the liberal opposition of exacerbating national tensions.

Since taking office in 2023, Fico's policies, including revisions to criminal codes and ceasing Slovakia's military aid to Ukraine, have drawn criticism. The investigation into the attack concluded last month, wrapping up a case that has resonated deeply in Slovakia's political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025