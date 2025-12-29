The New Metals Age: Unveiling Critical Minerals

The U.S. Geological Survey has expanded its critical minerals list to 60 materials, emphasizing their essential role in industries and national security. This evolution has sparked a revolution, as these minerals are reshaping technology and boosting national defense capabilities.

Among the critical minerals are 'spice metals' like gallium and germanium, which are vital for the semiconductor industry, crucial for military applications, and a backbone of modern technology. Similarly, the push for reduced carbon emissions has accelerated reliance on lithium and other metals essential for clean energy technologies.

Despite their critical importance, the majority of these minerals are sourced from China, posing a geopolitical challenge. As the West seeks to diversify supply chains, these critical minerals have become central to global politics and economic strategies.

