Left Menu

The New Metals Age: Unveiling Critical Minerals

The U.S. Geological Survey's list of 60 critical minerals highlights the pivotal role these materials play in technology and national security. From semiconductors to electric vehicles, these 'spice metals' are essential yet often overlooked. As the West grapples with China's dominance, these minerals will remain in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 12:30 IST
The New Metals Age: Unveiling Critical Minerals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Geological Survey has expanded its critical minerals list to 60 materials, emphasizing their essential role in industries and national security. This evolution has sparked a revolution, as these minerals are reshaping technology and boosting national defense capabilities.

Among the critical minerals are 'spice metals' like gallium and germanium, which are vital for the semiconductor industry, crucial for military applications, and a backbone of modern technology. Similarly, the push for reduced carbon emissions has accelerated reliance on lithium and other metals essential for clean energy technologies.

Despite their critical importance, the majority of these minerals are sourced from China, posing a geopolitical challenge. As the West seeks to diversify supply chains, these critical minerals have become central to global politics and economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arvind Fashions Strengthens Hold: Acquires Flipkart's Stake in Youth Brand

Arvind Fashions Strengthens Hold: Acquires Flipkart's Stake in Youth Brand

 India
2
Love Affair Turns Violent in Kolkata Guest House

Love Affair Turns Violent in Kolkata Guest House

 India
3
Ceigall Secures Rs 1,000 Crore Highway Project in Madhya Pradesh

Ceigall Secures Rs 1,000 Crore Highway Project in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
DMK's 'Victorious Tamil Women' Conference: A Show of Political Strength Against BJP

DMK's 'Victorious Tamil Women' Conference: A Show of Political Strength Agai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025