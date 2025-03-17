CEC Gyanesh Kumar Tackles Voter ID-Aadhaar Link 'Legacy Issues'

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is proactively addressing challenges that have persisted for 25 years by advocating for the linkage of voter ID with Aadhaar. According to officials, the initiative aims to resolve longstanding 'legacy issues' within the electoral system.

In response to opposition allegations of electoral roll tampering, Kumar has called for a meeting with the Union home secretary and legislative secretary to discuss the potential benefits of this linkage. Since his appointment last month, the Election Commission has implemented numerous measures, including holding significant meetings with various electoral officers and soliciting feedback from political parties.

To further the integrity of the voting system, the commission is working to resolve duplicate voter card numbers. Despite Trinamool Congress's accusation of voter list manipulation, the commission assures that duplicate numbers do not equate to fake voters. Meanwhile, the government emphasizes the voluntary nature of Aadhaar-voter card linking, ensuring no voter is automatically delisted.

