Left Menu

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Tackles Voter ID-Aadhaar Link 'Legacy Issues'

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is spearheading efforts to address 25-year-old legacy issues by linking voter ID with Aadhaar. Amid allegations of electoral roll manipulation, Kumar has scheduled meetings with top officials and engaged political parties for collaborative refinement of electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:55 IST
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Tackles Voter ID-Aadhaar Link 'Legacy Issues'
Chief Election Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is proactively addressing challenges that have persisted for 25 years by advocating for the linkage of voter ID with Aadhaar. According to officials, the initiative aims to resolve longstanding 'legacy issues' within the electoral system.

In response to opposition allegations of electoral roll tampering, Kumar has called for a meeting with the Union home secretary and legislative secretary to discuss the potential benefits of this linkage. Since his appointment last month, the Election Commission has implemented numerous measures, including holding significant meetings with various electoral officers and soliciting feedback from political parties.

To further the integrity of the voting system, the commission is working to resolve duplicate voter card numbers. Despite Trinamool Congress's accusation of voter list manipulation, the commission assures that duplicate numbers do not equate to fake voters. Meanwhile, the government emphasizes the voluntary nature of Aadhaar-voter card linking, ensuring no voter is automatically delisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025