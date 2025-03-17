Social Development Strengthens Oversight of Community-Based Organisations to Enhance Social Services

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has embarked on a nationwide series of oversight visits to various community-based organisations (CBOs) that receive government funding to render essential social development services across South Africa. These visits form part of the department’s ongoing strategy to strengthen the operational capacity of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in providing critical support to vulnerable communities.

Strengthening Community Support Networks

The DSD recognises that CBOs play a crucial role in delivering psychosocial support services, particularly to vulnerable children and families. These organisations also lead key initiatives in HIV prevention, address teenage and unplanned pregnancies, and promote behavioural change among children and young people. By ensuring effective implementation and monitoring of these programmes, the department aims to enhance service delivery and community impact.

South Africa continues to be the epicentre of the HIV epidemic, necessitating a robust and targeted response to prevent new infections. The DSD has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling these challenges through evidence-based interventions aimed at addressing social and behavioural determinants of health.

The Social and Behaviour Change Programmes

As part of its HIV and AIDS response, the department has developed a Compendium of Social and Behaviour Change (SBC) Programmes, which includes a variety of initiatives designed to reduce new HIV infections while mitigating the impact of the disease on individuals, families, and communities. The compendium includes:

You Only Live Once (YOLO): A youth-focused programme designed to empower young people to make informed life choices and avoid risky behaviours.

ChommY: A peer-led intervention that encourages responsible decision-making and support networks among young children and adolescents.

Boys Championing Change & Men Championing Change: These programmes engage males of different age groups to address issues of gender-based violence (GBV), masculinity, and responsible behaviour.

Family's Matter: A family-centred initiative that fosters communication, parental guidance, and protective environments for children.

Rock Leadership Programme: A leadership development initiative aimed at engaging traditional leaders in addressing social issues such as HIV prevention and gender equality.

Community-Based Organisations Making a Difference

Last week, oversight visits were conducted to several CBOs to evaluate the implementation of these programmes and assess their effectiveness.

One such organisation is Brother Services Community Development, located in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. The organisation is funded to implement HIV prevention strategies, child protection initiatives, and teenage pregnancy prevention programmes in Lillydale and surrounding communities. With a dedicated team of 23 staff members receiving a monthly stipend, the organisation has reached over 5,000 beneficiaries through its various programmes. To extend its impact, Brother Services Community Development is planning to deepen collaborations with local schools to enhance outreach and educational efforts.

Addressing Teenage Pregnancy Hotspots

A 2022 report by the Department of Health on adolescent and youth district data highlighted that teenage pregnancy remains a significant challenge in South Africa. Provinces such as the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga have been identified as hotspots for teenage pregnancies, posing a severe socio-economic challenge to affected communities.

Early pregnancies among teenagers have long-term repercussions, including increased health risks for both the mother and child, higher school dropout rates, the perpetuation of intergenerational poverty, the spread of HIV infections, and heightened risks of emotional and psychological distress, including post-natal depression.

To tackle this crisis, the department has placed increased emphasis on social and behavioural change initiatives, recognising that these interventions are essential to reinforcing positive sexual behaviour and addressing underlying social norms that contribute to early pregnancies.

Expanding Services in Limpopo

In Limpopo, Deputy Minister of Social Development Ganief Hendricks visited the Nhlayiso Community Health Drop-in Centre in Greater Tzaneen under the Mopani District. This organisation plays a pivotal role in rendering care and support services for individuals living with HIV and AIDS while providing psychosocial support to orphans and vulnerable children.

Beyond its direct services, Nhlayiso Community Health Drop-in Centre collaborates with local schools and healthcare facilities to prevent teenage pregnancy, combat gender-based violence, and address substance abuse and addiction. A major success of the organisation has been its ability to generate employment opportunities for social service professionals, including social work graduates, social auxiliary workers, and child and youth care workers, thereby contributing to local economic empowerment.

Ongoing Commitment to Oversight and Development

The Department of Social Development remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that government-funded CBOs are operating efficiently and delivering high-impact services to communities in need. These oversight visits will continue across the country to monitor the effectiveness of the Compendium of Social and Behaviour Change Programmes, with a particular focus on initiatives aimed at children and young people.

Through these efforts, the department seeks to bolster community-based interventions that empower individuals, reduce social vulnerabilities, and contribute to the broader national goals of reducing new HIV infections, teenage pregnancies, and social inequalities.

With ongoing collaboration between government agencies, NGOs, community leaders, and schools, the Department of Social Development aims to build a stronger, healthier, and more resilient society for future generations.