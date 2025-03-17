Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: South Sudan Airstrike Sparks Fears of Renewed Conflict

An airstrike by South Sudan's airforce killed at least 19 people in Nasir, intensifying fears of a renewed civil war. The attack follows accusations against First Vice President Riek Machar's party of collaborating with the White Army. The South Sudanese government denies Ugandan military presence despite recent tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:36 IST
Escalating Tensions: South Sudan Airstrike Sparks Fears of Renewed Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The volatile situation in South Sudan has escalated with a deadly airstrike by the country's airforce, resulting in at least 19 fatalities in the eastern town of Nasir. The latest incident raises concerns of a potential resurgence of the 2013-2018 civil war, where ethnic divisions played a crucial role.

Government forces had recently withdrawn from the area after fierce clashes with the White Army, a militia mainly comprised of ethnic Nuer youths. Allegations have arisen implicating First Vice President Riek Machar's faction for collaborating with the White Army, though Machar's party has denied such claims.

The violence in Nasir has drawn regional attention, with reports of Ugandan military presence in the South Sudanese capital of Juba, leading to further tension between the nations. Despite official denials, South Sudan's Information Minister acknowledged some Ugandan support for national forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025