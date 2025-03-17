Escalating Tensions: South Sudan Airstrike Sparks Fears of Renewed Conflict

The volatile situation in South Sudan has escalated with a deadly airstrike by the country's airforce, resulting in at least 19 fatalities in the eastern town of Nasir. The latest incident raises concerns of a potential resurgence of the 2013-2018 civil war, where ethnic divisions played a crucial role.

Government forces had recently withdrawn from the area after fierce clashes with the White Army, a militia mainly comprised of ethnic Nuer youths. Allegations have arisen implicating First Vice President Riek Machar's faction for collaborating with the White Army, though Machar's party has denied such claims.

The violence in Nasir has drawn regional attention, with reports of Ugandan military presence in the South Sudanese capital of Juba, leading to further tension between the nations. Despite official denials, South Sudan's Information Minister acknowledged some Ugandan support for national forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)