Allegations of Abuse: Teacher in High-Profile Rape Case

A class 10 student in Ghazipur district has reportedly fallen victim to a heinous crime, allegedly perpetrated by her own teacher. The incident occurred while the student was at school for an examination.

The accused, identified as Janardan Yadav, holds a significant political position as the national vice president of the Samajwadi Party Teachers' Wing. Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh has confirmed an FIR was filed after the girl's uncle brought forth a complaint.

The complaint claims that on March 1, Yadav lured the 16-year-old into a room under false pretenses and committed the assault, then threatened her to ensure silence. The case has sparked a wave of anger and calls for justice as details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)