High-Profile Gold Smuggling Probe: DGP-Rank Officer Under Scrutiny

DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao is under scrutiny in a high-profile gold smuggling case involving his stepdaughter, Kannada actress Ranya Rao. He faced questioning on Monday by an investigative team led by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta. Sources indicate his statement has been officially documented.

The Karnataka government has instructed that the committee's findings be reported within a week, and a conclusion is anticipated to be delivered soon. On March 10, Gupta was assigned by the government to explore Rao's possible involvement in the illegal activities of Ranya, who reportedly smuggled gold from Dubai.

The investigation follows a significant seizure of gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore at Kempegowda International Airport. Further raids on Ranya's residence revealed gold jewelry worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency totaling Rs 2.67 crore. The political and legal implications continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)