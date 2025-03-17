High Court Takes a Stand: Regularisation of Court Masters Under Scrutiny

The Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Kumar Singh, faced the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday due to a long-standing issue about regularising court masters across the state's district courts.

Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar presided over a petition brought by Rashmi Singh, who claimed that the Supreme Court had mandated the regularisation in 1989, an order yet to be fulfilled. Singh assured the court that the draft rules received from the High Court have been forwarded to the state cabinet, with necessary amendments, for their recommendation.

The court was clear that no changes could be made to the draft rules without the High Court's approval. A follow-up court session is scheduled for April 15. The delay in regularisation had previously prompted the court to summon the state's Chief Secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)