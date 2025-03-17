Gadkari Calls for Harmony Amid Nagpur Unrest
Union minister Nitin Gadkari urged for peace in Nagpur following violence due to rumors about the burning of a holy book. Gadkari's call aims to maintain harmony and law and order. The government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is closely monitoring the situation and will act against unlawful activities.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made a public appeal late Monday night calling for peace in Nagpur, following reports of violence in certain parts of the city.
The unrest arose from rumors that a holy book of the Muslim community was burned during a protest by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. This sparked tensions in central Nagpur earlier in the evening.
In a video message, Gadkari emphasized Nagpur's longstanding tradition of peace and urged residents not to succumb to rumors or take to the streets. He assured citizens that the government, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the helm, is committed to restoring calm and will take action against those involved in illegal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
