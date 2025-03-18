Left Menu

Tragic Maritime Catastrophe Unfolds Off Cyprus Coast

Seven bodies have been recovered off the coast of Cyprus following the capsizing of a migrant boat, with an unknown number still missing. Two survivors were found, and the vessel is believed to have departed from Tartous, Syria. Cyprus has heightened search efforts in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 00:29 IST
Tragic Maritime Catastrophe Unfolds Off Cyprus Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Cyprus have recovered the bodies of seven individuals after a tragic maritime incident involving a capsized boat carrying migrants. The boat, which is believed to have originated from Tartous, Syria, was discovered around midday on Monday, prompting urgent search and rescue efforts.

The Cyprus search and rescue coordination center reported two survivors found approximately 30 nautical miles southeast of the island, in international waters. Despite speculation that 20 to 21 people were on board, an unspecified number remain unaccounted for, intensifying the ongoing search operations.

Justice Minister Marios Hartziotis highlights an increased alertness among port police, as advocacy group Alarmphone revealed that relatives had alerted them to the last known location of the distressed boat. The island, a member of the European Union, has been grappling with a surge in asylum seekers from Syria, having recently suspended asylum examinations due to increasing migrant crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025