Tragic Maritime Catastrophe Unfolds Off Cyprus Coast

Authorities in Cyprus have recovered the bodies of seven individuals after a tragic maritime incident involving a capsized boat carrying migrants. The boat, which is believed to have originated from Tartous, Syria, was discovered around midday on Monday, prompting urgent search and rescue efforts.

The Cyprus search and rescue coordination center reported two survivors found approximately 30 nautical miles southeast of the island, in international waters. Despite speculation that 20 to 21 people were on board, an unspecified number remain unaccounted for, intensifying the ongoing search operations.

Justice Minister Marios Hartziotis highlights an increased alertness among port police, as advocacy group Alarmphone revealed that relatives had alerted them to the last known location of the distressed boat. The island, a member of the European Union, has been grappling with a surge in asylum seekers from Syria, having recently suspended asylum examinations due to increasing migrant crossings.

