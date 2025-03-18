The Disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki: A Mysterious Case Unfolds in Punta Cana

The search for Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who disappeared in the Dominican Republic, has intensified. The 20-year-old Indian citizen was last seen in Punta Cana before dawn on March 6, prompting authorities to scour the surrounding waters amidst fears of a potential drowning.

Minnesota student Joshua Riibe, considered the last person to have seen Konanki, is not labeled a suspect. However, his interaction with officials on the beach raises questions. Riibe claims he and Konanki were caught by a strong tide and that he helped her back to shore, losing sight of her soon after.

Riibe's parents allege their son has faced irregular detention conditions without proper legal support. As investigations by Dominican authorities and the FBI progress, the case remains shrouded in mystery, leaving key questions unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)