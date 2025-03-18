Curfew in Nagpur: Aurangzeb Protest Sparks Violence
Curfew was imposed in several regions of Nagpur, Maharashtra, following violence during protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. The incident resulted in injuries to 12 police officers. Authorities arrested 15 people and placed several areas under curfew, with city officials urging peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A citywide curfew has been enforced in Nagpur, Maharashtra, after violent protests erupted over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, officials reported.
Authorities confirmed that 12 police personnel, including three deputy commissioners, sustained injuries during the clashes, prompting the arrest of 15 individuals involved in the unrest.
The curfew covers multiple areas under various police stations, with the local DCP overseeing traffic regulation based on necessity. Amid appeals for calm from Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the city's leadership works to restore order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Legislature Kicks Off Budget Session with Focus on Key Issues
Maharashtra: A Hub of Industrial Growth and Innovative Initiatives
Maharashtra's Rs 6,486 Crore Supplementary Budget Proposal Unveiled
Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra HSRP Fees
Maharashtra's Rising Crime Against Women Under Scrutiny: Sule Criticizes State Response