Left Menu

Curfew in Nagpur: Aurangzeb Protest Sparks Violence

Curfew was imposed in several regions of Nagpur, Maharashtra, following violence during protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. The incident resulted in injuries to 12 police officers. Authorities arrested 15 people and placed several areas under curfew, with city officials urging peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:39 IST
Curfew in Nagpur: Aurangzeb Protest Sparks Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A citywide curfew has been enforced in Nagpur, Maharashtra, after violent protests erupted over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, officials reported.

Authorities confirmed that 12 police personnel, including three deputy commissioners, sustained injuries during the clashes, prompting the arrest of 15 individuals involved in the unrest.

The curfew covers multiple areas under various police stations, with the local DCP overseeing traffic regulation based on necessity. Amid appeals for calm from Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the city's leadership works to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025