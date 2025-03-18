Curfew in Nagpur: Aurangzeb Protest Sparks Violence

A citywide curfew has been enforced in Nagpur, Maharashtra, after violent protests erupted over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, officials reported.

Authorities confirmed that 12 police personnel, including three deputy commissioners, sustained injuries during the clashes, prompting the arrest of 15 individuals involved in the unrest.

The curfew covers multiple areas under various police stations, with the local DCP overseeing traffic regulation based on necessity. Amid appeals for calm from Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the city's leadership works to restore order.

