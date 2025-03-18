High-Security Alert in Jammu and Kashmir Following Pakistan Terror Attacks
In response to recent terror incidents in Pakistan, a high-security alert has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir. Security measures have been intensified, with officials urging political figures and protected persons to adhere to safety protocols to thwart potential attacks.
In light of a series of terror attacks in Pakistan, including the assassination of a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, authorities have heightened security measures across Jammu and Kashmir. The advisory issued urges adherence to strict security protocols, primarily among political figures and other protected individuals, to mitigate risks.
The alert follows incidents like the train hijacking in Balochistan and the killing of commander Zia-ur-Rehman. Rehman, known for his affiliation with 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, had orchestrated multiple attacks in India's Jammu and Kashmir regions. The security apparatus in India was put on high alert to prevent retaliatory strikes.
Intelligence suggests a potential for 'lone wolf' attacks. Consequently, protected persons have been advised to maintain circumventive travel plans, avoid public gatherings, and ensure they are accompanied by security. Enhanced vigilance around vital installations has also been recommended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
