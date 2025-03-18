Security Forces Foil Another IED Threat in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have again demonstrated their vigilance as they thwarted a potential tragedy on Tuesday by successfully identifying an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Shopian district. According to officials, a patrol team spotted a suspicious-looking object near the Habdipora roadside, which was later confirmed to be an IED.

In swift response, a bomb disposal squad was deployed to the location to safely disarm the explosive, preventing any potential harm to civilians and nearby areas. This quick action underscores the efficiency and readiness of the security forces in the region.

This incident marks the second time within two days that security personnel have intercepted an IED, following a similar discovery and neutralization of a device in the Kulgam district on Monday. The continued efforts of the security forces play a critical role in safeguarding the region from potential threats.

