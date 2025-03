Social Media Arrest: Jammu and Kashmir Police Nab Extremist Content Promoter

Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended a social media user, Showkat Ahmad Dar, for allegedly disseminating extremist content online, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

Dar, a 28-year-old resident of Doodh Mohalla, Srinagar, was arrested by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing. According to officials, Dar operated a Facebook account titled 'Shaddy Kashmir Dryfruits', where he posted content glorifying terrorism, aimed at inciting anti-national sentiments.

The arrest followed after social media companies’ special monitoring units flagged his content. Despite initial challenges in tracking Dar due to his constant relocation, authorities managed to seize his digital devices, uncovering incriminating material including a video featuring slain terrorist commander Zakir Musa. This operation highlights the crucial role of online content monitoring in collaboration with intelligence agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)